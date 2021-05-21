Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.14.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.13. 4,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,581. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $2,577,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,547 shares in the company, valued at $77,975,796.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Anaplan by 8.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Anaplan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

