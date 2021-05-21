Analysts Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) PT at $9.90

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 322.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 259,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 197,747 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,373 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $7,269,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 129,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 690,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 52,778 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.