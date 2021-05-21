Analysts Set Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) PT at GBX 2,850

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,850 ($37.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 2,850 ($37.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,989.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,865.35.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total transaction of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

