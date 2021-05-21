Analysts Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Price Target at $29.33

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

DNB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

