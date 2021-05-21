Analysts Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Price Target at $29.33

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.
DNB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.
