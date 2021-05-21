Analysts Set Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Target Price at $1.40

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

CSFFF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.70. 120,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,470. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.