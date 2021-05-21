Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2021 – Holly Energy Partners had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

5/13/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

5/11/2021 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

5/3/2021 – Holly Energy Partners had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

5/3/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

4/27/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

4/21/2021 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

4/12/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

4/7/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

3/31/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

3/30/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

HEP traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $21.44. 1,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,358. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

