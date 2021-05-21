Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Poshmark (POSH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) recently:

5/19/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Poshmark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Poshmark Inc. is a social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home and more. Poshmark Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

5/17/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $83.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Poshmark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Poshmark Inc. is a social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home and more. Poshmark Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00.

Get Poshmark Inc alerts:

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $492,688.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.