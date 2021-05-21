Analysts Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report $837.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $859.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $825.00 million. Pentair posted sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,659. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

