Analysts Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 503.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 121,401 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.