Analysts Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.24 Million

Brokerages expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post $237.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.10 million to $239.26 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $335.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.76. TriNet Group has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $87.60.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $953,578.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $33,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

