Analysts Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TNXP remained flat at $$1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,247,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,665,932. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

