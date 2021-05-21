Analysts Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.17. Sunoco posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 439,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,306. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

