Analysts Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05).

Separately, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTRA opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.62.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

