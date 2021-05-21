AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMS from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AMS in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get AMS alerts:

Shares of AMS stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.95. AMS has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.