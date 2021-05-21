AMLT 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $40,735.00 (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One AMLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMLT has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $40,735.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00075265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00018373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.74 or 0.01168297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00060833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.68 or 0.09816731 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.