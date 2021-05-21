Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 162.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 0.8% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in Amgen were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,525,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock opened at $251.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

