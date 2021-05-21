AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.080-1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.480-4.560 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.29.

AME stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.38. 714,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,871. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $84.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

