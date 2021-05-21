Americas Silver (TSE:USA) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its price objective decreased by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$5.00 to C$2.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered shares of Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Americas Silver stock opened at C$1.96 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of C$1.91 and a 1-year high of C$5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$260.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

