American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Argus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. US Capital Advisors restated an overweight rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $154.42 on Tuesday. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $118.05 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.20. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

