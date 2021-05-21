American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $161.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $154.42 on Tuesday. American Water Works has a one year low of $118.05 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

