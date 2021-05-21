American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Stock Price Down 1%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.64. Approximately 18,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 19,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

