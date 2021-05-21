Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells $253,300.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 13.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $4,064,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $3,647,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.