AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Networks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,624. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 67,556 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 261.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

