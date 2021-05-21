AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Networks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.
NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06.
In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,624. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 67,556 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 261.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
