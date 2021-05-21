Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24,444.3% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 217,554 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,247.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,308.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,206.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

