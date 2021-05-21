Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.49-4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.60. Altria Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.620 EPS.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.03. 5,085,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,560,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a PE ratio of 138.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.