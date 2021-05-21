Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 346,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 104,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.03 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.