Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

SYY opened at $80.17 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,145.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

