Altium Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $1,333,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $3,976,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Teradyne by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,549,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $126.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.29 and a 200 day moving average of $124.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.94 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

