Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $171.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

