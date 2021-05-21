Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.00 ($60.00).

Shares of ALO stock opened at €43.86 ($51.60) on Monday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.11.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

