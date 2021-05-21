Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,196 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 7.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $228,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,306.95 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,272.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,978.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

