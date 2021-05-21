Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,524.23.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,306.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,272.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,978.73. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

