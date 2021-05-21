Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,356.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,298.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,991.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

