Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $30.90. Approximately 8,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 329,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $801.25 million, a PE ratio of 511.83 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

