Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $801.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.83 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

