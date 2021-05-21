Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $23,905,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,512,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $163.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $166.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.