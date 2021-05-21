Allred Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 423.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 386.5% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 35.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 56,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 27.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $88.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

