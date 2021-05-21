Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Shares of KEYS opened at $141.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

