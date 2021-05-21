Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $277,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 114,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

NYSE TSM opened at $113.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

