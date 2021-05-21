Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $190,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $270.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

