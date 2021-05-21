Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Twitter by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,647 shares of company stock worth $5,513,529. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Shares of TWTR opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

