Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.53 million.

ALLT traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $18.26. 770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,409. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $646.09 million, a P/E ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 0.72. Allot Communications has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $20.19.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

