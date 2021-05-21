Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ALLO stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,991. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

