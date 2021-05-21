Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,031,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC owned about 2.19% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

