Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €235.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALV. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €222.15 ($261.36).

FRA:ALV opened at €214.95 ($252.88) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €216.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €203.04. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

