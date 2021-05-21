Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $227,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 10,259.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

