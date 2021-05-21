Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,012 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $227,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.