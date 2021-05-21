Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098,803 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $278,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1,139.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $51.52.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.