Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,047,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,145 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $239,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.06 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

