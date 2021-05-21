Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,068 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Square worth $205,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,550,577 shares of company stock valued at $360,915,913 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $204.91 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 325.26, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

